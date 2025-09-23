Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Randstad

Randstad Stock Performance

Randstad stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Randstad had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.