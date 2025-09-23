Reddit Inc. $RDDT Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Reddit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.88.

Shares of RDDT opened at $257.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.11, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.38. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $282.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.13.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total transaction of $6,130,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at $48,721,593.96. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at $110,387,774.64. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,126 shares of company stock valued at $71,345,839. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

