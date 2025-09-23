Reviewing Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) & Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $41.04 million 1.79 $5.67 million $2.48 10.75 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $108.45 million 1.59 $16.35 million $3.11 10.18

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Ridge Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 15.83% N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 15.49% 12.39% 1.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and residential mortgage loans; and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. In addition, it provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. Further, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.