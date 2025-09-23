Reviewing Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED) & PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Reeds alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Reeds and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reeds -43.28% N/A -69.61% PepsiCo 8.23% 57.81% 10.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reeds and PepsiCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reeds 0 0 1 0 3.00 PepsiCo 1 14 4 0 2.16

Valuation & Earnings

Reeds presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.29%. PepsiCo has a consensus target price of $158.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Reeds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reeds is more favorable than PepsiCo.

This table compares Reeds and PepsiCo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reeds $37.95 million 1.36 -$13.15 million ($1.22) -0.79 PepsiCo $91.85 billion 2.10 $9.58 billion $5.49 25.69

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Reeds. Reeds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepsiCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Reeds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. 88.0% of Reeds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Reeds has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepsiCo has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Reeds on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reeds

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products, as well as distributes alcoholic beverages under Hard MTN Dew brand. The company offers its products primarily under the Lay’s, Doritos, Fritos, Tostitos, BaiCaoWei, Cheetos, Cap’n Crunch, Life, Pearl Milling Company, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Bubly, Emperador, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, Crush, Propel, Dr Pepper, Schweppes, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, Tostitos, 7UP, Diet 7UP, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi Black, Pepsi Max, San Carlos, Toddy, Walkers, Chipsy, Kurkure, Sasko, Spekko, White Star, Smith’s, Sting, SodaStream, Lubimyj Sad, Agusha, Chudo, Domik v Derevne, Lipton, and other brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.