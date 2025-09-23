Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,594 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Weave Communications were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Weave Communications by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 117,525 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 240,882 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In other news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $106,952.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 338,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,316.16. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Goodsell sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $58,632.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 553,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,271.06. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,741 shares of company stock valued at $724,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Weave Communications Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $600.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

