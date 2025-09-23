Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,157 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 763,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 106,110 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 775,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 365,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth $18,294,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 198,820 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.74. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.58%.

Financial Institutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

