Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE LYG opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.