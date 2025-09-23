Rhumbline Advisers Has $581,000 Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,137.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

ASPN opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $599.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.65.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $145,315.49. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

