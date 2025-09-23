Rhumbline Advisers Has $600,000 Stake in Nice $NICE

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nice were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nice by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Nice by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Nice by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nice by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. Nice has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.29.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

