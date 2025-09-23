Rhumbline Advisers Has $605,000 Holdings in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marcus were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2,908.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 38.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MCS opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Marcus Corporation has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $486.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.79 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Research analysts forecast that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Marcus Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.