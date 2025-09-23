Rhumbline Advisers Has $643,000 Stake in Columbia Financial $CLBK

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 459.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 53,537 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 256.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.80 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

