Rhumbline Advisers Has $659,000 Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. $SLQT

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SelectQuote were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 86.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 6.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $34,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.09 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 6.35%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

