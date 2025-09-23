Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 193.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 151.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.30.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IBRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

