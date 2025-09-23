Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Haleon were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Haleon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 6.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.0555 dividend. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

