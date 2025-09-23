Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,838,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 328,819 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,428,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,895,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,795,000. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,796 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRVI opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

