Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $409,212.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,864. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 588,235 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,992.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,418 shares of company stock worth $2,185,474 in the last three months. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

