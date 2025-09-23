Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings $HIFS

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 191,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 25,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28,778.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $278.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $209.71 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.72.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The savings and loans company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.