Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,341 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PubMatic were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 23,208.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $78,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.76 million, a PE ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $361,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,933. 26.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.