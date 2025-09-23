Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,967 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 477,124 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth $15,061,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 776,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $6,365,135.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,189,096 shares in the company, valued at $140,950,587.20. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 73.04% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

