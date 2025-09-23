Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 561,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

ODC opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $934.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $175,798. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $154,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,222.75. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

