Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,073 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 155,534 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 641,567 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,864.88. This represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alison Lewis bought 44,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $67,342.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,342.50. This represents a 149.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 137,535 shares of company stock valued at $207,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The business had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

