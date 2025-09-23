Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. $TCBX

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 19.1% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 399,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 88.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 83,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $554.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.41. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William Bobbora acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,330. This represents a 12.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

