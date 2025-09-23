Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,486 Shares of Bumble Inc. $BMBL

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bumble were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 743,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 526,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 261,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $711.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.72 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 82.41%.Bumble’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bumble from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bumble from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Bumble to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bumble from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder – Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,124,652 shares of company stock worth $426,460,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

