Rhumbline Advisers Sells 71,459 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. $AMBC

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,459 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 191.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $61,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ambac Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AMBC stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 215.40%.The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 603,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,135.73. This represents a 4.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

