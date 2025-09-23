Rhumbline Advisers Takes $646,000 Position in Flowco Holdings Inc. $FLOC

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Get Flowco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,022,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth $9,485,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth $1,796,000.

Flowco Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FLOC stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Flowco ( NYSE:FLOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $193.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowco declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flowco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Flowco from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Flowco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Flowco from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLOC

About Flowco

(Free Report)

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.