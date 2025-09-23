Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Banco De Chile $BCH

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Banco De Chile by 823.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco De Chile by 33.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco De Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 7.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco De Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. Banco De Chile has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $31.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Banco De Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

