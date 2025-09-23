Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Banco De Chile $BCH

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Banco De Chile by 823.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco De Chile by 33.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco De Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 7.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Banco De Chile Stock Performance
Shares of BCH stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. Banco De Chile has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $31.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BCH
Banco De Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco De Chile
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco De Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco De Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.