SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives $9.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

SABS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SABS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

