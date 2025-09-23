Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 47.71 ($0.64). 633,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 199,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.23 ($0.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.33.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

