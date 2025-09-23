Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 47.71 ($0.64). 633,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 199,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.23 ($0.64).
Sanderson Design Group Stock Up 1.0%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.33.
Sanderson Design Group Company Profile
The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanderson Design Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.