Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Melius started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

