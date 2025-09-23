SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,207 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

CCJ opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

