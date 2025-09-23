SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in C3.ai by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in C3.ai by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $796,508.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,526.46. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 566,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $9,754,333.75. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,510,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,249,057.46. This represents a 18.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,243,041 shares of company stock valued at $46,969,500 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities downgraded C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Westpark Capital raised C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.09.

C3.ai Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

