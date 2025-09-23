SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

