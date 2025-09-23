SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after buying an additional 581,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,777,000 after purchasing an additional 106,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Exelon Trading Down 0.0%

EXC stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

