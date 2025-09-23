SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Toast alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Toast by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Toast by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Toast by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 226,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,682.96. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.