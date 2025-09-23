SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 163,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,085,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.30. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

