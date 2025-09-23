SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Kroger by 22.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 201,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 97.5% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,834 shares of company stock worth $7,350,274. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

