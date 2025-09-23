SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,436. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

