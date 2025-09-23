SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,631,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 339.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,381,000 after buying an additional 709,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

