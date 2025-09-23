SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $212.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $213.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

