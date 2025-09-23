SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

