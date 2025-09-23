SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $133.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.19.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.