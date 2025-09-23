SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $391.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

