SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

