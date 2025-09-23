SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $348.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

