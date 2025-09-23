SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allstate by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.47.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

