SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,904 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,438,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $94,251,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,166,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

WTRG stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.3426 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

