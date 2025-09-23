SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.