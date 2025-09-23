SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA) versus Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) Financial Contrast

SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA – Get Free Report) and Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Potlatch shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of SearchCore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Potlatch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SearchCore and Potlatch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SearchCore 0 0 0 0 0.00 Potlatch 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Potlatch has a consensus price target of $49.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Potlatch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Potlatch is more favorable than SearchCore.

This table compares SearchCore and Potlatch”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SearchCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Potlatch $1.06 billion 2.90 $21.88 million $0.53 75.17

Potlatch has higher revenue and earnings than SearchCore.

Profitability

This table compares SearchCore and Potlatch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SearchCore N/A N/A N/A Potlatch 3.94% 2.10% 1.29%

Summary

Potlatch beats SearchCore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SearchCore

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

