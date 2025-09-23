Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 778 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 748.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,903 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after buying an additional 666,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,125,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $46,441,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.22. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $151.95 and a 1-year high of $359.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

