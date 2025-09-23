Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

